 

Ariana Madix gushes over boyfriend Daniel Wai on his birthday

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai sparked dating rumors in April 2023 following her split with Tom Sandoval

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Ariana Madix celebrated her boyfriend Daniel Wai’s birthday with a sweet tribute.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the 38-year-old star took to her official Instagram account to wish her boyfriend on his special day.

The adorable photo featured Ariana posing with the fitness trainer smiling and touching noses.

The Vanderpump Rules star wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the most handsome man i know who always lets me have the first and last bite.”

Moreover, Ariana revealed in the comment section that the snap was taken during her recent trip to Coachella while thanking her stylist for the couple's makeover.

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana reportedly met Daniel at a mutual friend’s wedding and the duo sparked dating rumors in April 2023.

During a recent appearance in Vanderpump Rules, the couple shared some insights into their long-distance relationship.

Ariana said, “I feel like long distance has been really good for us in a lot of ways. Because we've gotten to know each other just talking to each other all the time.”

Previously, Ariana Madix dated ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, for over nine years and had been living together in a $2million house in Valley Village, as per DailyMail.

