 

'Bon Jovi' guitarist Richie Sambora drops big confession: ‘It's really hard'

'Bon Jovi' guitarist, Richie Sambora left the band before the 2013’s 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame' performance

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Bon Jovi’s former guitarist Richie Sambora recently shared rare details about his sudden exit from band.

As fans will know, Bon Jovi’s guitarist, Richie Sambora left the band in 2013 for an unknown reason.

Now, on the newly released Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, Richie weighed in on his shocking departure by saying, “I don’t regret leaving the situation.”

Nonetheless, he confessed, “But I regret how I did it.”

Later in the docuseries, the rocker denied receiving any compassion following his decision.

"I heard everything, and I was the guy that really fought for this to be a band," he said.

Opening up about the event, Richie said with a laugh, "It's really hard to be married to four guys."

"And be in close quarters the way we were. That coupled with my daughter coming of age, my wife's mental health stuff was really acting up, and she needed me,” he claimed and admitted, "And I needed her."

He closed the conversation by apologizing to his fans, but he claimed that he "didn't receive a lot of compassion" for what he was going through at that time. 

