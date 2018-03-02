Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

four persons residing on rent were apprehended under the Temporary Residence Act for failure to report their tenancy to the police here on March 2, 2018. Photo: Geo News

JAMSHORO: Four persons were arrested by the police on Friday during raids conducted by the police in different parts of the city.

The four persons residing on rent were apprehended under the Temporary Residence Act for failure to report their tenancy to the police.

According to sub-section (3) of the act, the property dealer, landlord and tenant are required to provide information to the police within forty-eight hours from the time of delivery of possession of the rented premises to the tenant.

Two First Information Reports (FIR) were registered at the Jamshoro Police Station against arrested persons Waseem Qureshi (resident of Hyderabad, Sindh), Arshad Araeen (resident of Sadiqabad, Punjab), Abdul Raheem Pathan (resident of Quetta, Balochistan).

The landlords Laal Muhammad Ali and Laloo Barohi were also taken into police custody.