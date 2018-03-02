Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
AND&RJAfzal Nadeem Dogar & Rana Javaid

Naqeebullah killing case: Court sends DSP Qamar Ahmed on judicial remand

By
AND&RJAfzal Nadeem Dogar & Rana Javaid

Friday Mar 02, 2018

Ex-DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh (left) and ex-SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court sent on judicial remand on Friday suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, who is said to be a close aide of suspended SSP Rao Anwar, who is wanted in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.

Sheikh was brought before the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in Sindh High Court, not like an under-trial accused but a police officer is as he sat on the passenger seat of the police vehicle that drove him to court.

Sheikh was deployed in Malir City, an area near the site where Waziristan youth Mehsud was killed.

The former DSP was allowed to go for the first time when he was called to record his statement in the murder case. However, after a video surfaced of him reportedly being present with Anwar after the encounter, Sheikh was called again to record his statement.

A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

A public outcry broke over the 27-year-old aspiring model

Besides Sheikh, nine others have been arrested in the Naqeebullah murder case, including sub-inspector Mohammad Yasin, assistant sub-inspectors Supurd Hussain and Allahyar, head constables Khizar Hayat and Mohammad Iqbal and constables Arshad Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Abdul Ali and Ghulam Nazak.

However, others have been named absconders in the case, including Anwar, Shah Latif Town SHO Amanullah Marwat, SHO of the SITE Superhighway Police Station Annar Khan, Mohammad Shoaib alias Shoaib Shooter and 10 other policemen.

Naqeebullah was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by Anwar and his team in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.

A public outcry broke over the extrajudicial murder of the 27-year-old native of Waziristan on social media, leading to a Supreme Court suo motu notice and prolonged protest in Islamabad. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Updated 4 hours ago
Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

 Updated 14 hours ago
KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

 Updated 16 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

 Updated 17 hours ago
PML-N split between those wanting conflict and those against it: Qureshi

PML-N split between those wanting conflict and those against it: Qureshi

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM