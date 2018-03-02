Naqeebullah killing case: Court sends DSP Qamar Ahmed on judicial remand

Ex-DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh (left) and ex-SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court sent on judicial remand on Friday suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed Sheikh, who is said to be a close aide of suspended SSP Rao Anwar, who is wanted in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.

Sheikh was brought before the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts in Sindh High Court, not like an under-trial accused but a police officer is as he sat on the passenger seat of the police vehicle that drove him to court.

Sheikh was deployed in Malir City, an area near the site where Waziristan youth Mehsud was killed.

The former DSP was allowed to go for the first time when he was called to record his statement in the murder case. However, after a video surfaced of him reportedly being present with Anwar after the encounter, Sheikh was called again to record his statement.



Besides Sheikh, nine others have been arrested in the Naqeebullah murder case, including sub-inspector Mohammad Yasin, assistant sub-inspectors Supurd Hussain and Allahyar, head constables Khizar Hayat and Mohammad Iqbal and constables Arshad Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Abdul Ali and Ghulam Nazak.

However, others have been named absconders in the case, including Anwar, Shah Latif Town SHO Amanullah Marwat, SHO of the SITE Superhighway Police Station Annar Khan, Mohammad Shoaib alias Shoaib Shooter and 10 other policemen.

Naqeebullah was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by Anwar and his team in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter.

A public outcry broke over the extrajudicial murder of the 27-year-old native of Waziristan on social media, leading to a Supreme Court suo motu notice and prolonged protest in Islamabad.