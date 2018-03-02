Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 02 2018
Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

Friday Mar 02, 2018

Thousands of members of the public have been invited to attend Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle's wedding.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom, and their wedding guests, at the chapel and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle,” the Palace said on Friday. 

The 2,640 members of the public invited by the Kensington Palace include local school children, representatives from Prince Harry’s key charities, and members of the public from all over the UK who have served their communities.

The couple will also invite 530 members of staff from the Royal Household and Crown Estate, and more than 600 people from the Windsor Castle community.

“Prince Harry and Ms Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day,” the statement read. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19,” it added.

The couple will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle at midday on May 19. At 13:00 GMT they will travel through Windsor in Berkshire in a carriage and members of the public invited will be allowed to view the events from inside the walls of the castle.

