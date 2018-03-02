KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Zareen Zia on Friday submitted a privilege motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly against the police for inaction during a distressing incident of robbery.



According to Zia, she was on her way back to Peshawar from Islamabad when her car was stopped by unknown people in the Chamkani area at the motorway. The assailants threw her out of the car, searched and misbehaved with her, she said.

Upon reaching home the PTI leader discovered that Rs 2 million she had kept in her car were also missing.

Zia alleged that the Gulbahar SHO and his team despite being present there and being asked for help did not do anything to stop the assailants.

She also complained that police refused to register an FIR in the incident.