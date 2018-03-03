Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday alleged that horse-trading in Senate elections allowed Pakistan Peoples Party to win 2 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

"Senate elections yet again witnessed shameful horse trading where MPAs bought and sold their votes as country witnessed this sale of their 'elected' people to highest bidder," Khan said in his tweet after the polls.

"This shows moral decline of our political class. In which Western democracy does such a sale happen?"

PML-N backed independent candidates bag 15 Senate seats

Polling for Senate elections was held from 9am to 4pm in the four provincial assemblies, National Assembly today

He said that this was the reason his party had presented alternate formats of either direct elections or elections on party lists.

"We warned sale of votes would always exist otherwise," the PTI chief said regretting rejection of their proposals by the electoral reforms committee and the committee of the whole Senate.

He noted that the PPP won 2 seats from KP, where it has only 7 MPAs, saying, "This sort of electoral farce raises some serious ethical questions."

Khan further said the money in play in the Senate elections is a major reason why the public's perception is strengthened that people come into politics to enrich themselves rather than serve the people.

"The Senate elections have not only devalued the Senate but the entire political class," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Senate elections: Breakdown of results

Updated 5 hours ago
Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

Politicians express mixed reactions over Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

In pictures: Senate elections in Pakistan

Updated 6 hours ago
'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

'Stop us if you can', says Maryam after PML-N’s performance in Senate elections

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Imran Khan did not appear for Senate polling

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Axact scandal: FIA seeks inquiry report against dismissed judge

Updated 10 hours ago
PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

PML-N does politics of serving people, says PM Abbasi

Updated 11 hours ago
Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

Not playing cricket to go on front or back foot, says Nisar

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM