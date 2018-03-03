Senate polls: Imran accuses PPP of horse-trading in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday alleged that horse-trading in Senate elections allowed Pakistan Peoples Party to win 2 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.



"Senate elections yet again witnessed shameful horse trading where MPAs bought and sold their votes as country witnessed this sale of their 'elected' people to highest bidder," Khan said in his tweet after the polls.

"This shows moral decline of our political class. In which Western democracy does such a sale happen?"

He said that this was the reason his party had presented alternate formats of either direct elections or elections on party lists.

"We warned sale of votes would always exist otherwise," the PTI chief said regretting rejection of their proposals by the electoral reforms committee and the committee of the whole Senate.

He noted that the PPP won 2 seats from KP, where it has only 7 MPAs, saying, "This sort of electoral farce raises some serious ethical questions."

Khan further said the money in play in the Senate elections is a major reason why the public's perception is strengthened that people come into politics to enrich themselves rather than serve the people.

"The Senate elections have not only devalued the Senate but the entire political class," he added.