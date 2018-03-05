PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy (PN) and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday successfully tested an anti-ship cruise missile in the north Arabian Sea, said a statement released by the PN.



The anti-ship cruise missile, the C-802, was fired from both the JF-17 Thunder aircraft and an F-22P frigate, validating the concept of joint sea-air offensive operations.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the test firing from onboard PNS Nasr.

"Missiles launched from both platforms, successfully hit their intended targets which not only re-asserts the efficacy of the weapon systems but also manifests the extended range of Joint PN-PAF Sea-Air operations and desired synergy between the two services," said the statement.

JF-17 Thunder aircraft. -PN

The missiles were fired on the final day of Exercise RIBAT-18, which was focused on validating warfighting concepts under the evolving multi-faceted threats.