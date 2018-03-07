Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
Web Desk

Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

In his extensive career, Sanjay Dutt must have seen throngs of fans, however, little did he know that one of them will find a way to immortalise her fondness for the star.

A 62-year-old fan named Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi passed away on January 15 and left all her wealth and belongings to the Bollywood celebrity.

Police called Dutt on January 29 to inform him regarding the issue — the star was as dumbfounded as any other person.

According to an Express India report, Dutt said that as celebrities they are accustomed to people expressing their love uniquely, however, this was shocking for him.

The actor has refused to claim anything, saying that he didn’t know Nishi.

Dutt’s advocate said that he has communicated with his client who will not claim anything and will resort to any legal procedure to transfer the valuables to the family. 

