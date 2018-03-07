Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday lamented that he has not been treated well for serving the country.

Dar, speaking on Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Sath, said a fake case has been registered against him and any independent auditor can check his financial records. He added the case against him is based on ill intentions.

Elaborating further, Dar said certain people are bent upon destroying two families in Pakistan.

He added that his leave is according to law as he had sought permission from the prime minister before proceeding to England for medical treatment.

Referring to his election to the Senate, Dar said the Constitution allows the oath to be taken from any location and he does not need to be present in Pakistan to do so.

The former finance minister said he wishes to return to Pakistan as soon as possible.

The case

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

NAB filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq.

Dar was recently re-elected to the Senate of Pakistan.