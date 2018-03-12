Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the ugly face of those was who chanted slogans for change was exposed today, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif never participated in the process of buying votes.



The state minister, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tallal Chaudhry, was addressing media after the Senate elections, in which the opposition-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani emerged victorious.

“The one standing firm on his principles is the one who won here. He is Mohammad Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Marriyum said that the Pakistan People’s Party keeps on chanting that Bhutto is alive, however, he got martyred today.

She claimed that the ones who are backstabbers were exposed before the public today.

The state minister said that the biggest step still lies ahead. She said that the people will vote for Nawaz Sharif and the ideology of the PML-N will emerge victorious.

In the Senate election, Sanjrani secured 57 votes out of possible 103 votes and was administered the oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan.

Sanjrani, an independent, had been backed by PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to reports, Sanjrani also had the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).