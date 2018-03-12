Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ugly face of those chanting slogans for change exposed: Marriyum

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the ugly face of those was who chanted slogans for change was exposed today, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif never participated in the process of buying votes.

The state minister, along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tallal Chaudhry, was addressing media after the Senate elections, in which the opposition-backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani emerged victorious.

“The one standing firm on his principles is the one who won here. He is Mohammad Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

Marriyum said that the Pakistan People’s Party keeps on chanting that Bhutto is alive, however, he got martyred today.

She claimed that the ones who are backstabbers were exposed before the public today.

The state minister said that the biggest step still lies ahead. She said that the people will vote for Nawaz Sharif and the ideology of the PML-N will emerge victorious.

In the Senate election, Sanjrani secured 57 votes out of possible 103 votes and was administered the oath by presiding officer Sardar Yaqub Khan.

Sanjrani, an independent, had been backed by PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to reports, Sanjrani also had the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

Case registered against former envoy Husain Haqqani: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

Pak-Saudi relations based on trust, COAS tells Imam-e-Kaaba

 Updated 11 hours ago
Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

Certain forces superior to Parliament, laments Hasil Bizenjo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Scuffle breaks out in Senate during chairman election

Updated 12 hours ago
Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

Political leaders react to Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman

 Updated 13 hours ago
Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

Raja Zafarul Haq - PML-N's choice for Senate chairman

 Updated 20 hours ago
Advertisement
NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

NAB to probe corruption allegations against Billion Tree Tsunami project

 Updated 15 hours ago
Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM