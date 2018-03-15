CJP takes notice of Aabpara road closure in Islamabad

A security official stands guard at the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad in 2009. Photo: AP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the closure of a road in Aabpara area of the city on the pretext of security.

The notice was taken while the Supreme Court was hearing cases related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other issues.

"We will not allow the barricading of roads on the pretext of security," the chief justice remarked.

The court inquired from the CDA chairman as to who closed the road and when. The CDA chairman, who was present in court, said similar closures in front of hotels in the capital have been removed.

The chief justice also summoned report from the CDA chairman tomorrow.



During the hearing, when a counsel of one of the petitioners informed the chief justice that cantonment areas in Rawalpindi face a similar situation, he remarked that a request should be submitted in this regard and the court will have those routes opened too.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that the law is equal for all.

The adjoining roads around the headquarters of the country's premier intelligence agency, located in Aabpara, have been closed off to the public as a security measure.

On February 11, Chief Justice Nisar had ordered the removal of security barricades from several key sites in Lahore, including the residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also ordered the authorities to remove barricades outside Nawaz's Jati Umra residence, Shehbaz's Model Town residence and office, Governor House, Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the residence and seminary — Jamia Al Qadsia — of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, residence of late Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Station, passport office and other sites.



Earlier, on January 21, the chief justice had ordered authorities on Sunday to immediately remove all barriers outside the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Hamza Shehbaz, the son of the Punjab chief minister.

The court was hearing a suo motu notice on security barriers encroaching into public space.