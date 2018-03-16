JIT formed to probe Raiwind blast

LAHORE: A joint investigation team (JIT) was formed on Friday to probe the Raiwind suicide attack, which has claimed the lives of 11 people so far.



At least five police personnel and four citizens were martyred Wednesday evening in a suicide attack near a police check post in the Raiwind area on the outskirts of Lahore.

An injured policeman, Hawaldar Naeem, passed away Thursday while another injured victim died on taking the death toll to 10, according to hospital sources.



The JIT includes members of the police and intelligence agencies.

Moreover, on Friday, security officials completed geo-fencing of the area. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also chaired a meeting on security-related issues today, where the authorities submitted the initial investigation report of the blast.

The funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were held in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Thursday and were attended by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, and DG Rangers Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat.



'Police personnel target of attack'

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the initial probe has revealed that police personnel were the target of the terrorists.

Moreover, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that cowardly attacks of terrorism won't deter national projects.

"A huge attack was prevented due to adequate security arrangements," he remarked, adding that security institutions are always on alert.

The enemy is watching that lights are being restored in Pakistan, he said.

This was the first explosion targeting the provincial capital since the start of 2018. Lahore underwent a series of terrorist attacks last year in which more than 60 people were killed.