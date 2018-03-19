Zayn Malik's 'made in Pakistan' shirt causes social media frenzy

Photo: Reuters

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has caused social media frenzy once again as he shared a picture of himself wearing a shirt made in Pakistan.

The former One Direction band member shared a selfie on Instagram in which the tag on his t-shirt was visible and read ‘Made in Pakistan’. The picture also showed new ink on his neck.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

On March 16, Zayn shared pictures of himself getting multiple new tattoos. One of the pictures showed a massive rose with a curving stem scrawled onto his scalp.



It also appears that he has had his age inked onto the front of his neck. The recently posted picture shows the number 25, with the first digit in scarlet and the next in black, inked on his neck.

Neck yat A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT

Last Tuesday, Zayn and his girlfriend of two years Gigi Hadid announced they had called in quits.



Shortly after breakup rumours circulated, Zayn posted a statement to Twitter in which he wrote that “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.”

“I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all,” he wrote.

Gigi soon after uploaded her own message: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general.”

“I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be,” she had said.