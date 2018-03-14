Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid part ways

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

LEFT: Gigi Hadid, the winner of the International Model award, poses for photographers at the Fashion Awards 2016 in London, Britain, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files; RIGHT: Former One Direction member Zayn Malik arrives at the fifth annual Asian Awards in the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, Britain, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
 

British-Pakistani heartthrob Zayn Malik of One Direction fame and Gigi Hadid, one of the top-tier models, on Tuesday announced that they were splitting up.

Hadid seemed to be formal in this regard, writing on her Twitter that "there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but life in general".

Calling him "Z" affectionately, she said she was "forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons" they shared.

On the other hand, Malik commented that they had an "incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship".

He said he had "a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend".

The ex-One Direction band member, however, added that this was a "difficult decision" and asked fans for "privacy at this time".

Hadid and Malik started dating sometime in early 2015.

Says Vogue: "The supermodel and her crooner boyfriend made their red carpet debut as an item at the 2015 Met Gala, arriving in consciously coordinated black tie (she in Tommy Hilfiger, he in Versace)."

Earlier, in 2017, sources said the Zayn-Gigi relationship was on the rocks, with the model saying she wanted to end her relationship with the singer due to his dependent behaviour.

Gigi Hadid to call it quits with Zayn Malik

Another break-up on its way?

According to Hadid, Zayn's struggle with anxiety was taking a toll on their relationship and she felt "suffocated" by him, said an insider. The source added: “Zayn still gets incredibly worked up over every little thing and it's really wearing Gigi out.

"He's become dependent on her, and she feels trapped. Everyone around her is convinced she'll end it by the end of summer.”

Malik, on the other hand, responded in an interview, stating that he and Hadid had a totally “normal” relationship and didn't think of themselves as the “power couple” they’re portrayed as.

“I’m with her because I like her,” he explained. “And I hope she’s with me because she likes me."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Aamir Khan scores over 244k followers after Instagram debut

Aamir Khan scores over 244k followers after Instagram debut

 Updated 3 hours ago
Lawsuit says Miley Cyrus stole 'We Can't Stop,' seeks $300 million

Lawsuit says Miley Cyrus stole 'We Can't Stop,' seeks $300 million

 Updated 4 hours ago
Netflix pays its queen less than her consort on The Crown

Netflix pays its queen less than her consort on The Crown

 Updated 5 hours ago
Next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie thrills fans with return to Hogwarts

Next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie thrills fans with return to Hogwarts

 Updated 7 hours ago
FAKE NEWS: Indian media claims Afghan refugee's photo is Amitabh's look for new film

FAKE NEWS: Indian media claims Afghan refugee's photo is Amitabh's look for new film

 Updated 10 hours ago
Morrocan cleaner wins beauty contest, becomes popular overnight

Morrocan cleaner wins beauty contest, becomes popular overnight

 Updated 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s first project is a magazine shoot

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s first project is a magazine shoot

 Updated 19 hours ago
First poster of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawer's '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

First poster of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawer's '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

 Updated 21 hours ago
Jay-Z, Beyonce announce new joint tour

Jay-Z, Beyonce announce new joint tour

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM