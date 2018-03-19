Who aided Rao Anwar in attempt to flee Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD: Absconding cop Rao Anwar, wanted in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, was aided by two men in his attempt to flee from Pakistan, sources informed Geo News on Monday.



On January 23, Anwar had tried to leave the country, after which, the Supreme Court ordered the absconding police official to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Anwar was transported to the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Airport in Islamabad between January 23 and 24 in a Toyota Land Cruiser jeep.

The number-plate of the vehicle, which transported Anwar to and from the airport, was fake, said sources.

Sources further said that the Land Cruiser visited the airport the next day yet it was not stopped by the authorities.



Rao Anwar had entered the Rawal Lounge at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport at 1:02 AM (January 23) and presented his documents to the FIA official at the immigration counter.



Prior to this, he had received his boarding pass through an accomplice who also had his luggage loaded.

When Anwar reached the FIA counter, the immigration official asked for his no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing him to travel abroad. Rao Anwar who did not have the NOC presented a letter for leave issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh. The immigration official then called the shift-in-charge who also demanded to see Rao Anwar's NOC.

Anwar had remained at the airport for two hours and despite pressure from different officials, FIA immigration staff at the airport maintained that he would not be allowed to leave until a NOC was presented.