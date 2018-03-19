Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Who aided Rao Anwar in attempt to flee Pakistan?

By
Azaz Syed

Monday Mar 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Absconding cop Rao Anwar, wanted in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, was aided by two men in his attempt to flee from Pakistan, sources informed Geo News on Monday.

On January 23, Anwar had tried to leave the country, after which, the Supreme Court ordered the absconding police official to be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). 

Anwar was transported to the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Airport in Islamabad between January 23 and 24 in a Toyota Land Cruiser jeep.

The number-plate of the vehicle, which transported Anwar to and from the airport, was fake, said sources.

Sources further said that the Land Cruiser visited the airport the next day yet it was not stopped by the authorities. 

Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

In the pictures, Anwar can be seen wearing a black cap, coat and glasses

Rao Anwar had entered the Rawal Lounge at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport at 1:02 AM (January 23) and presented his documents to the FIA official at the immigration counter.

Prior to this, he had received his boarding pass through an accomplice who also had his luggage loaded.

When Anwar reached the FIA counter, the immigration official asked for his no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing him to travel abroad. Rao Anwar who did not have the NOC presented a letter for leave issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh. The immigration official then called the shift-in-charge who also demanded to see Rao Anwar's NOC.

Anwar had remained at the airport for two hours and despite pressure from different officials, FIA immigration staff at the airport maintained that he would not be allowed to leave until a NOC was presented.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Want to assist government in bringing back funds from Pakistanis' foreign accounts: CJP

Want to assist government in bringing back funds from Pakistanis' foreign accounts: CJP

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Interior ministry blacklists Ahad Cheema from obtaining passport

Interior ministry blacklists Ahad Cheema from obtaining passport

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

Dharna violence case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

Updated 46 minutes ago
SC reserves verdict on disqualification petition against Sheikh Rasheed

SC reserves verdict on disqualification petition against Sheikh Rasheed

Updated 59 minutes ago
Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

Female traffic warden spreads PSL cheer, one flower and chocolate at a time

 Updated an hour ago
Parasitic disease claims life of another Bengal tiger at Lahore zoo

Parasitic disease claims life of another Bengal tiger at Lahore zoo

 Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC dismisses Zainab murder case convict's appeal against death sentence

LHC dismisses Zainab murder case convict's appeal against death sentence

 Updated 3 hours ago
Over 160,000 people killed by tobacco-related diseases in Pakistan annually: report

Over 160,000 people killed by tobacco-related diseases in Pakistan annually: report

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM