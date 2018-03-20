Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s 23-year-old daughter has bagged her second film even before the release of her debut film.

Amid uncertainty over her role in the film Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has signed Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. 

The film is a cop drama with Ranveer playing the role of notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao. The film has an initial release date of December 28 this year.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a picture of the star with KJo and Rohit Shetty to announce the signing.

Loosely based on Jr NTR’s Temper, it was reported that the film may also star Priya Prakash Varrier who became an overnight sensation with a teaser from her film Oru Adaar Love going viral. “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham,” Rohit had earlier said.

Last year, Bollywood went into frenzy with the news of Sara making her debut against Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. However, the film hit roadblocks but is now reportedly back on track and will release in November.

Ranveer is currently working in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy that is based on Mumbai’s street rappers.

