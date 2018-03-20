Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
Web Desk

Messi reveals why he used to vomit on pitch

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi. Photo: AFP 

Lionel Messi has revealed that he no longer gets sick and vomits on the pitch during games owing to a change in his diet.

"I ate badly for many years: chocolates, fizzy drinks, and everything. That is what made me throw up during games. Now I look after myself better. I eat fish, meat, salads. Everything is organised and taken care of," Messi told La Cornisa TV

The Barcelona forward admitted he used to get sick "all the time" after he vomited while playing an international friendly for Argentina in 2014.

There had been concerns that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner might have an illness or was suffering from stress.

"I've learned to live the way I do, to be myself because at the end of the day it's easier to do it that way," the 30-year-old added.

"I don't think too much about how I have to act because of constantly being watched. I'm aware that whenever I speak there are many people that listen, that there are repercussions. I always try to think about what I say in order not to generate controversies."

During the interview, Messi also talked about how the birth of his first son, Thiago, had a profound impact on him and how he viewed wins and losses as a player.

"The arrival of my first son [Thiago] made me open my mind, not to focus solely on my profession, on football," he said. "Of course I don't like to draw or lose but I take it differently. There are many important things other than a result.

"In the end it's a game and everyone wants to win, be a champion and be the best. But at times it's not possible. You can't always win and not always the best one wins. I learned that when it's over, there are other things... being with my children, my wife, my family, the rest is secondary."

