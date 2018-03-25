Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Can't take away development projects despite Nawaz's ouster: Asif

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

SIALKOT: Opponents of Pakistan's former prime minister managed to have him ousted but they would never be able to take away "his development projects", Minister of Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif said Saturday while addressing a workers' convention in the city.

"You had him ousted from his role (as the prime minister) but you cannot take away his development projects," warned Asif, referring to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, who was recently named the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after being disqualified as party president.

Asif, a PML-N lawmaker from Sialkot, also talked about the political party's reputation, saying: "The opposition believes they could stain our image by dragging us into the NAB (National Accountability Bureau)."

However, the Sharifs continue to have approval from more and more people, the foreign minister noted.

"Nawaz Sharif gains popularity while an ex-dictator is dishonoured," he commented, adding that criticising courts' rulings is "our right" and that history is witness to who really "broke the Constitution".

Asif then went on to express hope for the upcoming general elections, stating that "the elections are just around the corner, so let's see who wins this game!"

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N parliamentary board decides on party tickets: PM House

PML-N parliamentary board decides on party tickets: PM House

Updated 4 hours ago
Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

 Updated 5 hours ago
FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

 Updated 9 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

 Updated 20 hours ago
Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

 Updated 20 hours ago
Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM