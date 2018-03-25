Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 25 2018
Web Desk

Spice Girls to play superheroes in an upcoming animated film

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

The group’s members include Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell.
 

The Spice Girls are set to lend their voices and their likeliness for an upcoming animated film. The film would see the five band members’ voice heroes that would support a girl power message.

Rumours of a possible reunion had been circling around for months with Variety reporting that the Wannabe hitmakers are reuniting for a superhero film.

Previously they had starred in the movie Spice World where they played themselves.

Formed in 1994, the five-piece group split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007-2008.They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and later that year launched the Spice Girls musical "Viva Forever!"

The group made it big with their debut album Spice which sold 31 million records, becoming the best-selling album by a female group in history. The group’s members include Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”), Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”), Melanie Chisholm (“Sporty Spice”) and Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”).

According to reports, "The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs."

