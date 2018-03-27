Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 27 2018
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar deletes Facebook account

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Bollywood actor-cum-director Farhan Akhtar has joined the list of celebrities who have deleted their Facebook accounts in the wake of a data breach row involving the social media giant.

"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," the 44-year-old tweeted.

Although the Bollywood star did not delve into details regarding the reason for the move, it follows a series of similar moves by Elon Musk, Cher and Jim Carrey.

As the #DeleteFacebook movement gathered momentum, celebrities joined the chorus and quit the social media platform.

Last week, verified Facebook pages of Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) disappeared, minutes after the Silicon Valley billionaire promised on Twitter to take down the pages when challenged by users.

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a user tweeted to Tesla Chief Executive Musk. His response: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do." 

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Musk had begun the exchange by responding to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on the #DeleteFacebook tag.

The hashtag gained prominence after the world’s largest social network upset users by mishandling data, which ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica - a political consultancy that worked on US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Singer Cher also removed her Facebook page on the same day.

Further, last month Jim Carrey tweeted: "I'm dumping my Facebook stock and deleting my page because facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they're still not doing enough to stop it."

