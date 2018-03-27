High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood visits Ajmer Sharif shrine, pays homage

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood visited the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, where the celebrations of his 806th Urs are currently underway. Photo: Geo News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood visited the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif, where the celebrations of his 806th Urs are currently underway.



The high commissioner laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, upon his arrival at the Dargah, High Commissioner Mahmood was received by Syed Natiq Chishti and Syed Bilal Chishti as well as other members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA), also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, is one of the greatest Sufi saints and founder of Chishti order in the sub-continent.

His Urs is celebrated every year with traditional zeal and fervour and is attended by devotees from different parts of the world, including Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Mahmood stated that for centuries Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti (RA) has been a powerful symbol of love, light, spirituality, and harmony for devotees from all across and that this spring of love would continue to guide and nourish them for all times to come.