Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Fawad Hassan Fawad, Salman Rafique appear before NAB Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Fawad Hassan Fawad (left) and Salman Rafique pictured outside NAB Lahore today. Photo: Geo News
 

LAHORE: Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in two different inquiries on Thursday.

The NAB had summoned Fawad to question him in the Ashiana housing scam. Fawad has been alleged to misuse his post to pressurise CM Punjab while he was serving in the provincial bureaucracy. 

NAB had detected illegalities and corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana housing scheme, a low-cost housing project of the Punjab government.

Moreover, Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, who is the brother of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, also appeared before the NAB for an inquiry into the Paragon Housing Society. which he reportedly owns. 

Sources informed that Rafique was probed for more than an hour after which he departed the NAB Lahore office.

On Wednesday, Saad Rafique had also appeared before NAB in an investigation pertaining to the housing scam. 

During a press conference later, the railways minister remarked that the slogan for accountability has been chanted for a different purpose. 

He remarked that he answered all questions of the NAB, adding that his stance on NAB has been the same since the first day.

“We have worked selflessly for the country’s benefit. Some forces are engaging in efforts to malign politicians,” he said. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan conducts another successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile 'Babur'

Pakistan conducts another successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile 'Babur'

 Updated 26 minutes ago
MQM-P PIB leader Farooq Sattar arrives at Bahadurabad office

MQM-P PIB leader Farooq Sattar arrives at Bahadurabad office

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Terrorist groups have established sanctuaries in Afghanistan: FO

Terrorist groups have established sanctuaries in Afghanistan: FO

Updated 5 hours ago
MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM