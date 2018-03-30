No respite for Karachi as KE, SSGC take their tussle online

KARACHI: As the mercury soars, unanticipated load-shedding has compounded the misery of millions of Karachiites battling the sweltering heat.



The main provider of electricity to Karachi, K-Electric, has cited low gas pressure being supplied by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) as the reason behind the load-shedding.

SSGC – a government-run organisation managing natural gas assets ─ has rebuffed KE’s claim by calling it ‘misleading’. The company maintains that regular gas supply is being provided to KE despite it being the primary defaulter of the organisation.

The two entities have also taken their war online. KE says it is getting only 90 mmcfd of gas at the moment, which is insufficient to meet the energy demands of consumers, compared to an average of 163 mmcfd in summer 2017 and 193 mmcfd in summer 2016.

According to SSGC, the Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) between the two companies is for 10 mmcfd only, but SSGC is continuing to supply around 95 mmcfd of gas to KE in the larger interest of the people of Karachi.

SSGC also claims that KE owes it Rs80 billion. KE, on the other hand, says the principal outstanding amount is Rs13.7 billion and that it has made all current payments to SSGC consistently for five years.

While the two companies continue their blame game, residents of Karachi have taken to the streets to protest the power outages. After a prolonged power outage near Kemari Baba Ghaib Shah shrine, protesters blocked the roads, disrupting traffic flow on Kemari Road earlier today.

Load-shedding also continued at Hasan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Lines Area and other areas.

Federal Minister takes notice

Taking notice of the ongoing tussle between K-Electric and SSGC, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Leghari has instructed the two companies to resolve the issue in the interest of the public.



He called on the two companies to resolve the matter of outstanding payments according to law. Karachi is facing extreme heat, the residents should be provided with [uninterrupted] power, he said.