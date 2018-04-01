I long for the day when Indians can see my movies freely: Mehwish Hayat

TV and film actor Mehwish Hayat.

TV and film actor Mehwish Hayat got a chance to represent Pakistan at the Middle East launch of film magazine Filmfare in Dubai and used it to “build bridges” between India and Pakistan.



"It was a privilege to represent Pakistan at the Filmfare Middle East Launch in Dubai where I was honoured with the Pakistan Icon plaque. I accepted this international award on behalf of all our industry which has made such tremendous leaps in such a short time and our films are comparable with anybody else. It was also an opportunity to share the platform with members of our fraternity from across the border and share my thoughts,” she said in an Instagram post.

The Actor in Law star said that she would love for Indians to be able to see Pakistani movies just as Indian films are enjoyed in her country.

“I would love for Indian friends to come visit us in my homeland and see the love people have for them. I think too much emphasis has been put on the role for artistes and films in building bridges between our two nations. No matter what the people may want, the past year’s events have shown that 70 years of history and deep political issues will always get in the way. This is much more than casting actors from across the border in each others films. I long for the day when people in India can freely see my movies in their country, just as Indian films are played in my country,” Mehwish said in her speech at the ceremony.



The launch was also attended by Fawad Khan who received a 'Cinematic Icon' award while Mehwish received the “Pakistani Icon” award.