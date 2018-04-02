Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Web Desk

PM condemns Indian aggression after 17 youth martyred in occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed deep shock and grief at the indiscriminate and vicious killing of at least 17 Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces yesterday.

The premier, according to Radio Pakistan, said the brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killings, is deplorable.

The prime minister emphasised that Indian attempts to label the legitimate Kashmir struggle as terrorism cannot deter the valiant people of Jammu and Kashmir from their demand of exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

Abbasi called on the international community to urge India to allow access to fact-finding missions to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 17 Kashmiri youth were martyred and around 200 injured in operations by Indian forces as well as subsequent anti-demonstration action in occupied Kashmir's Islamabad and Shopian districts on Sunday. 

Moreover, media reports said three Indian troops were also killed in the operations against 'militants'.

IOK killings: Another youth succumbs, death toll mounts to 17

Indian forces have not only martyred youth, they have destroyed families, says FO

The Foreign Office on Sunday evening condemned the martyrdom of the Kashmiris and said the families of those martyrs had been destroyed due to the aggression.

The Foreign Office further said that the Indian forces were continuing a crackdown on the unarmed protesters in occupied Kashmir and India had suspended internet connectivity to drown the voices of people.

The statement further added that India was playing the part of a court, lawyer, and executioner for the mass execution of Kashmiris.  

Moreover, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among other political leaders and government officials, strongly condemned the brutality of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the violence.

Shutdown across territory

Following the brutal operation, the people in IoK called for a two-day shutdown across the territory, starting today. 

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

