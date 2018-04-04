Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that he is not the one to back down from struggle.



Addressing a gathering in Faisalabad marking the death anniversary of Chaudhry Sharif, the PML-N leader vowed to continue to fight.

"I'm not the one to back down. I will not back down from my principals. I will continue to fight," he told the public.

"On what basis is the trial being run against me? Is this decision acceptable to you," the former premier asked.

"The cases against me are all lies. I have worked sincerely always. I condemn corruption, kickbacks and commission.

"Pakistan is the property of 220 million people. A few [people] cannot be allowed to impose monopoly on this country," he vowed, to loud chants of support.

Will not let any conspiracies succeed: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, vowed not to let any conspiracies succeed against the ruling PML-N.



Addressing the gathering in Faisalabad marking the death anniversary of Chaudhry Sharif, the PML-N leader called on the people to respect their vote and promise that they will support Nawaz throughout.

“There [have been] corruption allegations worth billions of rupees [against us], yet Nawaz was ousted over possession of iqama, for not taking salary from his son,” she lamented.

“Respecting the vote means respecting the people. Promise me, that you will respect the vote and yourselves,” she said, adding that the people have taken responsibility of respecting their vote.