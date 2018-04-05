Unaware who changed salary figure on Nawaz's Capital FZE contract: Wajid Zia

ISLAMABAD: Prosecution witness Wajid Zia informed the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family that he is unaware of who made changes to Nawaz's contract of Capital FZE — the company he was deemed liable to receive a salary from.



Zia, who headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year, made the remarks during his cross-examination by Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris in the accountability court today.



The court is hearing the Avenfield properties reference against Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar.

While questioning Zia on Nawaz’s contract of employment at Capital FZE, Haris asked him about the change of receivable salary of AED100,000 on the contract to AED10,000. To this, the prosecution witness expressed unawareness saying the employment contract was not prepared in front of him. But the actual amount of salary was AED100,000, which was deducted on paper, Zia accepted.



According to the prosecution witness, the JIT members who travelled to Dubai did not record the statement of the person who sealed the documents.

Moreover, the court asked for a magnifying glass to examine the flowchart of funds involved in bank transactions of the Sharifs presented by Zia.

Later, Zia informed the court that they obtained Capital FZE employees' records from Jabal Ali Free Zone Authority.

He stated that screenshots of the payment sheets do not contain Nawaz's name, adding that neither is there a receipt or bank record of receiving a salary.

When Haris commented that there is no mention of Nawaz ever having received a salary from the UAE-based company, Zia asserted that though the name is not mentioned the documents are related to the former premier.

The hearing was then adjourned until Friday morning.

Today was the seventh time Zia is being cross-examined after having recorded his statement in the case over six hearings.

Nawaz and Maryam's request for exemption from court appearance was accepted when the hearing began as they could not reach the federal capital from Lahore due to inclement weather.

The case of the Sharif family’s London flats is based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court’s directives last year.



The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.