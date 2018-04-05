Five celebrities who deleted Facebook over privacy concerns

Celebrities and companies across the world were quick to delete their Facebook pages in the wake of a data breach row involving the social media giant.

It all started when the world’s largest social network upset users by mishandling data, which ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica - a political consultancy that worked on US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Angry users called for people to #DeleteFacebook, a hashtag which went viral within hours and saw many quit the social media network.

Among them was also the co-founder of WhatsApp – a company now owned by Facebook.

Here are some celebrities who have deleted their Facebook pages:

1) Elon Musk

Verified Facebook pages of Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and electric carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) which had millions of followers were deleted on March 23.

The move came after a user to the Tesla CEO saying, "Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?"

Many users also urged the billionaire to delete the profiles of his companies on Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram.

He responded, "I didn't realise there was one. Will do."

“Instagram’s probably ok ... so long as it stays fairly independent,” Musk responded.



“I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so ... don’t care.”

2) Cher

The actress and singer admitted that it was hard for her to quit Facebook, but said that it was the right thing to do.

3) Jim Carrey

Ahead of everyone else, the actor and comedian deleted his Facebook page and sold his stock in the company in February.

“I’m dumping my Facebook stock and deleting my page because Facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook,” he had tweeted.

4) Will Ferrell



American actor, comedian, producer and writer Will Ferrell deleted his Facebook page as well.

"I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica's misuse of millions of Facebook users' information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens' privacy," Ferrell wrote in a Facebook post.

"In this day and age, with misinformation running rampant, it's important that we protect the truth, as well as those who work to bring it to light. I can no longer, in good conscience, use the services of a company that allowed the spread of propaganda and directly aimed it at those most vulnerable," Ferrell had said.

5) Farhan Akhtar

On March 27, Bollywood actor-cum-director Farhan Akhtar joined the list of celebrities to have deleted their Facebook accounts.

"Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active," the 44-year-old had tweeted.



