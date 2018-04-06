Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures on Pak-Afghan border

Friday Apr 06, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the UK Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the Pak-Afghan border, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

The CGS of the British Army arrived on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, said the ISPR.

During the meeting between the COAS and Gen Patrick, bilateral relations and regional situation were discussed.

Abbasi, Ghani agree on political solution to Afghan conflict

The two leaders also agree to not allow their soils to be used for anti-state activities against each other

The CGS lauded Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and latest steps taken for the Pak-Afghan border including the installation of the fence, said the ISPR.

The army chief emphasised on taking action under a joint framework for regional peace and stability.

The ISPR said that Gen Bajwa along with Gen Patrick visited Balochistan’s Gardi Jangle area.

The army’s media cell said that the British delegation was briefed on the security situation and ongoing operations in the province.


