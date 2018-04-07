Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
AFP

Arnold Schwarzenegger back home after heart surgery

By
AFP

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: AFP

Action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger is back home in Los Angeles and in good spirits after undergoing open heart surgery following complications with a routine operation, his spokesman said on Friday.

The 70-year-old Terminator and Predator star, and former governor of California, was at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, near Hollywood, to have a valve replaced on March 29 when doctors opted for the emergency procedure.

"Update: Schwarzenegger comes home," his representative Daniel Ketchell posted on Twitter, later clarifying to AFP that Schwarzenegger had been released Friday afternoon and was "recovering at home in fantastic spirits."

The former Mr Universe underwent non-urgent heart surgery in 1997 to have the valve put in, due to a condition he said was congenital and had nothing to do with steroids.

Schwarzenegger wakes from heart surgery declaring: ‘I’m back!’

The 70-year-old actor turned activist is famous for the catchphrase 'I’ll be back'

"That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it... through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement," Ketchell said after the successful operation.

Schwarzenegger has been tweeting during his stay at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, telling fans on Monday that "It´s true: I´m back!" -- a play on his famous catchphrase "I´ll be back!"

He has used the line -- or close variations -- in numerous movies, including The Terminator, Commando, Raw Deal, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Kindergarten Cop, Last Action Hero, Jingle All the Way, The 6th Day and The Expendables II.

The Austrian-born former bodybuilder was voted in as governor of California in a historic 2003 recall vote -- but proved the win was no fluke by routing opponent Phil Angelides to get re-elected.

"I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one -- but guess what? I woke up, and that´s something to be thankful for," Schwarzenegger tweeted from hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Hearing impaired models to walk the ramp for Amir Adnan at FPW

Hearing impaired models to walk the ramp for Amir Adnan at FPW

 Updated 17 hours ago
Here's why Jemima thinks people shouldn't marry before 70

Here's why Jemima thinks people shouldn't marry before 70

 Updated 22 hours ago
Salman Khan released from jail after being granted bail in blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan released from jail after being granted bail in blackbuck poaching case

 Updated 21 hours ago
Star Wars spin-off to be presented at Cannes

Star Wars spin-off to be presented at Cannes

 Updated yesterday
Donald Trump’s hair has no chill

Donald Trump’s hair has no chill

 Updated yesterday
Strings' powerful new single sheds light upon issue plaguing our society

Strings' powerful new single sheds light upon issue plaguing our society

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

 Updated 2 days ago
Salman Khan — Prisoner 106 — unable to sleep in jail

Salman Khan — Prisoner 106 — unable to sleep in jail

 Updated 2 days ago
Japan anime giant Takahata dies at 82

Japan anime giant Takahata dies at 82

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM