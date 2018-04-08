Water pipe bursts on Karachi's University Road

KARACHI: A major water pipeline burst early Sunday on the city's University Road, leading to thousands of gallons of water being spilt and wasted.



The pipeline, which burst open in the wee hours of Sunday near Federal Urdu University, contains sweet water and now awaits reparation since authorities are yet to respond to calls made to them.

The pipeline burst in the early hours of Sunday morning near Urdu University. Photo: Geo News

Nobody from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has responded to or arrived at the scene to start fixing the broken pipeline.



According to reports, the pipeline burst almost eight hours back, with the water now filling up potholes in the area.

The residents took to washing their vehicles. Photo: Geo News

Some residents decided to make use of the scarce commodity and turned the road into a washing line to clean their motorcycles and rickshaws.

Residents also started washing their rickshaw. Photo: Geo News

On the other hand, although there is light traffic on Sundays, people are likely to be inconvenienced due to the disruption caused by the faulty pipeline.

The burst pipe also raised questions from the area's residents who regularly face water shortages — something that the city has been facing frequently.