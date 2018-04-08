Water pipe bursts on Karachi's University Road

Sunday Apr 08, 2018
KARACHI: A major water pipeline burst early Sunday on the city's University Road, leading to thousands of gallons of water being spilt and wasted.
The pipeline, which burst open in the wee hours of Sunday near Federal Urdu University, contains sweet water and now awaits reparation since authorities are yet to respond to calls made to them.
Nobody from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has responded to or arrived at the scene to start fixing the broken pipeline.
According to reports, the pipeline burst almost eight hours back, with the water now filling up potholes in the area.
Some residents decided to make use of the scarce commodity and turned the road into a washing line to clean their motorcycles and rickshaws.
On the other hand, although there is light traffic on Sundays, people are likely to be inconvenienced due to the disruption caused by the faulty pipeline.
The burst pipe also raised questions from the area's residents who regularly face water shortages — something that the city has been facing frequently.
