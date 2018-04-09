Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 09 2018
Web Desk

Salman Khan thanks loved ones for support during blackbuck case

Web Desk

Monday Apr 09, 2018

In this photo taken on April 7, 2018, Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan waves to fans after reaching home at Bandra in Mumbai, following his release from Jodhpur Central jail - AFP  
 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan thanked his loved ones for their support after he was sentenced and jailed following his conviction in the two-decade-old blackbuck poaching jail.

"Tears of gratitude.To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless," the 52-year-old actor tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Salman was sentenced to a five-year prison term and spent two nights in the Jodhpur central jail prior to being released on bail.

India's most recognisable and bankable actor was found guilty of hunting two blackbucks while working on the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. He has denied killing the blackbucks.

Salman Khan released from jail after being granted bail in blackbuck poaching case

Actor, who spent two nights at Jodhpur central jail, was ordered to pay a bond of INR50,000

Four other Bollywood stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari -- who were also accused in the case were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Film industry analysts say Salman has nearly $90 million riding on him with at least three big projects in the pipeline.

The case, which has dogged Salman for 20 years, has seen him held in custody three times before.

In 1998, Salman spent a week in prison after being accused of using unlicensed arms to shoot the blackbucks.

Salman was also found guilty of killing gazelles on the same trip and served very brief stints in jail in 2006 and 2007, but was later acquitted on appeal.

