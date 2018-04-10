Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
Web Desk

Zimbabwe to host Pakistan and Australia in tri-series

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez run a single, Pakistan v Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, Lahore, May 31, 2015/AFP

Zimbabwe will host Pakistan and Australia in a T20 international (T20I) triangular series in July this year, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Tuesday.

After the triangular series, Pakistan will stay behind for five one-day international (ODI) matches against Zimbabwe.

The tri-series will be played at Harare Sports Club in the capital, while Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club will host the ODI series.

“Following months of negotiations, we are pleased to confirm we will be hosting a T20I triangular series involving Australia and Pakistan, followed by an ODI series against Pakistan,” Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Faisal Hasnain said.

“Playing two of the game’s biggest teams will provide us with a very welcome litmus test as we forge ahead with our plans to develop a stronger Zimbabwe side capable of consistently competing and winning against the best,” he added.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will play the opening T20I on July 1, with Australia and Pakistan playing each other the following day.

Each team will play four matches in a round-robin format, with the top two sides meeting in the final on July 8.

The five ODI matches between Zimbabwe and Pakistan are scheduled for July 13, 16, 18, 20 and 22.

Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Australia T20I Tri-Series Schedule

July 1, 2018: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

July 2, 2018: Pakistan vs Australia

July 3, 2018: Australia vs Zimbabwe

July 4, 2018: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

July 5, 2018: Pakistan vs Australia

July 6, 2018: Australia vs Zimbabwe

July 8, 2018: Final

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan ODI Series Schedule

July 13, 2018: First ODI

July 16: 2018: Second ODI

July 18, 2018: Third ODI

July 20, 2018: Fourth ODI

July 22, 2018: Fifth ODI 

Three England women earn Wisden recognition

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

Sohail Tanvir retained for a third season with Amazon Warriors

ICC forms dispute panel for PCB’s case against BCCI

Netflix to broadcast series on IPL's Mumbai Indians

Cameroon athletes go missing from Commonwealth Games

Roma dump Barcelona out of Champions League with stunning win

Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into last four

Spectators throw shoes near players during IPL match in Chennai

