Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Web Desk

NEPRA team in Karachi to probe increased power outages

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

KARACHI: An investigative team of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) arrived in Karachi today after taking notice of the unscheduled load-shedding under way in the metropolis.

According to sources, the NEPRA team will visit the K-Electric (KE) head office, generation plants and other areas of the city.

The high-level team is expected to stay in the city for two days. 

No respite from load-shedding 

Residents of the city are yet to see light at the end of the tunnel as the tussle between KE and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is yet to see any kind of resolution. 

Areas previously exempted from load-shedding are also facing six to 10 hours of power cuts. 

Other areas of the metropolis are already facing up to 12 hours of power cuts, as per latest reports.

According to a KE spokesperson, the reason behind the long power outages is the shortage of gas supply.

The city's sole power utility added that the city is facing a shortage of 500 megawatts of electricity.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of SSGC — a government-run organisation managing natural gas assets — said they are supposed to supply KE with 10 million standard cubic feet per day but they end up supplying around nine times more.

Earlier, SSGC had rebuffed the power utility company’s claim of ending gas supply and called it ‘misleading’.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM