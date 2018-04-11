NEPRA team in Karachi to probe increased power outages

KARACHI: An investigative team of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) arrived in Karachi today after taking notice of the unscheduled load-shedding under way in the metropolis.



According to sources, the NEPRA team will visit the K-Electric (KE) head office, generation plants and other areas of the city.

The high-level team is expected to stay in the city for two days.

No respite from load-shedding

Residents of the city are yet to see light at the end of the tunnel as the tussle between KE and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is yet to see any kind of resolution.

Areas previously exempted from load-shedding are also facing six to 10 hours of power cuts.

Other areas of the metropolis are already facing up to 12 hours of power cuts, as per latest reports.



According to a KE spokesperson, the reason behind the long power outages is the shortage of gas supply.

The city's sole power utility added that the city is facing a shortage of 500 megawatts of electricity.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of SSGC — a government-run organisation managing natural gas assets — said they are supposed to supply KE with 10 million standard cubic feet per day but they end up supplying around nine times more.



Earlier, SSGC had rebuffed the power utility company’s claim of ending gas supply and called it ‘misleading’.