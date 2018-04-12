Can't connect right now! retry
'Barbie Dreams': Is Katrina Kaif all set to write her life story?

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has indeed come a long way from her initial days in the industry, where she was seen as a struggling foreign actress with a somewhat adorable Hindi accent.

Within a short span of time, Katrina was able to carve a name for herself and emerged as one of the B-town's leading ladies. Recently, it came to attention that the superstar has hinted at writing a memoir and given green signal to a publication house in this regard.

According to leading daily publication in India, which based the news on sources, said that when the actress was approached with the concept she was initially reluctant, although after a while she was convinced.

The book is pegged to be called 'Barbie Dreams' because Katrina is the only Indian actress to have a Barbie doll modeled after her.

Interestingly, the book will not divulge in details of Katrina's life up-close, it will simply narrate her life events, childhood, her career choices and travelling experiences.

