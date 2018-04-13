Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 13 2018
AFP

Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

AFP

Friday Apr 13, 2018

Five men tied Kim up, gagged her and locked her in a bathroom, before making off with jewels worth nine million euros ($10.6 million), including her four-million-euro diamond engagement ring

PARIS, FRANCE: A French court charged an eleventh suspect Friday over the gunpoint robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016, a source involved in the investigation told AFP.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and holding Kardashian against her will, the source said.

Ten people had already been charged over the October 2, 2016 robbery at a luxury residence where Kardashian was staying during Paris Fashion Week.

Five men tied her up, gagged her and locked her in a bathroom, before making off with jewels worth nine million euros ($10.6 million), including her four-million-euro diamond engagement ring.

The robbery was the biggest of an individual in France in the past 20 years.

One of the robbers fleeing the scene on a bicycle dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth 30,000 euros, which was found by a passer-by a few hours later.

It remains the only piece to be recovered from the heist.

The suspected ringleader, 60-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, told investigators he had struggled to find a buyer for Kardashian´s 18.88-carat ring, which she had flaunted on Instagram.

Ait Khedache said it was "too recognisable" and that he had given it to an unidentified third party.

The police believe part of the loot was sold in Belgium.

