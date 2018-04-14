Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' director Milos Forman dies at 86

By
REUTERS

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

 Czech director Milos Forman talks after being presented with the 'Giraldillo' award for his life-long career achievements at Sevilla Festival Film in Seville, Spain November 6, 2004. Photo: Reuters/Marcelo Del Pozo
 

PRAGUE:  Milos Forman, the Czech-born movie director who found fame in Hollywood with the Oscar-winning classics “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus,” has died at the age of 86, Czech news agency CTK reported on Saturday.

Forman died on Friday in the United States after a short illness, his wife, Martina, told CTK.

“His departure was calm and he was surrounded the whole time by his family and his closest friends,” she said.

Forman was born in the Czech town of Caslav on Feb 18, 1932, but moved to the United States after the Communist crackdown on the “Prague Spring” uprising in 1968. He became a US citizen in the 1970s.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” in which a psychiatric institution becomes a microcosm of the contemporary world, and “Amadeus,” the life of 18th-century composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the eyes of his rival Antonio Salieri, earned 13 Oscars between them, including those for best director to Forman.

His other notable work included the rock musical “Hair” in 1979, “Ragtime” in 1981 and “The People vs Larry Flint” in 1996, which was nominated for an Academy Award that year.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons in new trailer

Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons in new trailer

Updated 5 hours ago
Model Areeba Habib apologises to Zara Noor Abbas for ridiculing her walk

Model Areeba Habib apologises to Zara Noor Abbas for ridiculing her walk

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snap up wedding photographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snap up wedding photographer

 Updated 9 hours ago
‘Terminator’ reboot casts Gabriel Luna as lead

‘Terminator’ reboot casts Gabriel Luna as lead

 Updated 11 hours ago
Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

 Updated 20 hours ago
A peek at Aisha Khan and Maj Uqbah's mehndi

A peek at Aisha Khan and Maj Uqbah's mehndi

 Updated 23 hours ago
Sridevi posthumously awarded 'best actress' for ‘Mom’

Sridevi posthumously awarded 'best actress' for ‘Mom’

 Updated yesterday
Saba Qamar smokes in latest photoshoot to make a point

Saba Qamar smokes in latest photoshoot to make a point

 Updated yesterday
Thirteen horror movies to watch this Friday the 13th

Thirteen horror movies to watch this Friday the 13th

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM