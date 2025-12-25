Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge breakup pulls the brakes on new album

Olivia Rodrigo was working on 'OR 3' before breakup with Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s split came as a surprise to fans, as well as to her management it seems since their plans for the new album went out of the window.

The 22-year-old popstar and the British actor, also 22, were reported to have parted ways earlier this week, but neither of them has addressed the news yet.

The Vampire hitmaker appeared at Lily Allen’s Christmas party supposedly after the House of Guinness star and her had broken up, and insiders claimed that she looked sad.

The celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, shared a fan submission who wrote in that the drivers license songstress was “blindsides” by the incoming breakup.

The submitter alleged that the sudden heartbreak has resulted in a tumultuous storm in Rodrigo’s personal, as well as professional life since her upcoming album which is already in works had many mentions of Partridge being the love of her life.

However, now that things went awry between them, the good 4 u singer “refuses to even entertain the idea” of going with the previously planned direction for the album.

The split could potentially lead to a completely new and different album from the one that has been in works, but her label is reportedly “very unhappy.”

It is important to be noted that the Enola Holmes actor and Rodrigo have not officially addressed the news. Partridge’s sister, Issie Partridge, recently dropped a “like” on a throwback picture of the couple which appeared to confuse fans even more.