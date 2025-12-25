Brooklyn Beckham accused of unkind gesture after blocking parents on Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly 'clapped back' at his estranged family with a pointed gesture after blocking them on social media.

The eldest son of Sir David and Victoria Beckham, 26, grabbed attention with the video, shared just days after brother Cruz set the record straight about Brooklyn blocking the entire family on Instagram.

In the clip posted to his Cloud23 hot source TikTok account, Brooklyn is seen walking through city streets as Lady Gaga's Telephone plays in the background.

However, the choice of the lyric appears significant: The line,'sorry I cannot hear you I am kinda busy,' is highlighted in bold text.

This comes after Brooklyn, blocked his entire family on Instagram as their feud continues to grow.

It comes after Daily Mail revealed that sources close to David and Victoria insisted they would never unfollow beloved Brooklyn on Instagram.

Brooklyn is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 30, does not follow David and Victoria either and they no longer follow her.

The Instagram fallout comes just days before Christmas.