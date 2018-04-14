Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan successfully tests enhanced-range version of Babur cruise missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test of an enhanced-range version of the indigenously developed Babur cruise missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Babur Weapon System-1 (B) incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometers," the statement said.

"It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which also carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads."

The ISPR said the missile is equipped with state of the art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all-time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC), which enables it to engage various type of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important "force multiplier for Pakistan's strategic deterrence."

Saturday's launch was witnessed by DG Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

The president and prime minister of Pakistan have conveyed their appreciations to scientists and engineers on the successful missile test.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers of NESCOM and NDC over the successful test.

