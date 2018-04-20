Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: An emergency meeting of K-Electric, Power Division and NEPRA will be held in the federal capital today over the issue of prolonged load-shedding in Karachi.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued an advisory to the Power Division a day earlier, stating the federal government should immediately resume gas supply to KE.

The advisory was issued after a five-member committee of NEPRA visited KE to look into the issue of unannounced outages due to curtailment of gas supply by Sui Southern Gas Company to the power utility company.

The NEPRA officials also believe that if KE turns all its power plants on then it would produce 2,900 megawatts of electricity, which would be sufficient to meet the city's needs.

KE, NEPRA, Petroleum Division meeting called to deliberate over Karachi outages

NEPRA in a letter had requested Power Division to immediately call meeting to deliberate over prevailing load-shedding in Karachi

On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suggested all political parties to hold a sit-in outside the PM House in Islamabad over prevailing power woes in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

"If a sit-in is to be held then all political parties should come together and let’s arrange it outside the PM House," Shah said, while speaking to journalists, alongside Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rahman in Karachi. "I am with you on this."

"All [these] tactics are a conspiracy to end provincial autonomy," the Sindh CM said.

"When the issue of load-shedding turned serious, [we] approached the prime minister, but he cares not what is happening with the people of Karachi.”

