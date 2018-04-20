MPA refuses to leave Sindh Assembly premises in protest of water deficit

KARACHI: MPA Saifuddin Khalid on Friday announced that he would not leave the premises of the Sindh Assembly until Orangi Town is supplied with water.



Khalid said he had brought with him, clothes and chickpeas to keep going until the water-deficit issue in Orangi town was addressed.

“Residents of Orangi Town are deprived of potable water and the Sindh government is so poor that it cannot provide water to the citizens,” said Khalid in today’s Sindh Assembly session.

“I have made available the money for 100 water tankers,” he said. “I will not step outside the premises of the Sindh Assembly until the government provides water to the area.”

After the session, the MPA lied down on the floor, refusing to move as his colleagues attempted to convince him to end his protest. Khalid said he would not end his protest even if the Speaker would ask him to do so.

The Sindh Assembly lawmaker refused to budge even after the lights and air-conditioners were switched off.

Opposition leaders chanted slogans to provide water to citizens. They demanded accountability and justice for Sindh for the past ten years.

Earlier this month, Khalid quit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). He was elected on MQM’s ticket and has yet to resign from the assembly.



PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani said Khalid’s protest is part of the party's larger protest in Karachi against the water crisis today. Punjab Chowrangi was closed for traffic as PSP leaders arrived for their protest.

Speaker warns to file complaint against Khalid

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani said he would send a reference against Khalid to the Election Commission of Pakistan, as protesting in the assembly premises is unlawful.

PPP leader Jam Khan Shoro remarked that Khalid was in power for so long and did not fix things. “This is political point-scoring,” he said.

However, MPA Naheed Begum said the Sindh government would be responsible if anything were to happen to Khalid during his protest.