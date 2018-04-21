PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif will reach Karachi on Sunday, where he will meet leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Awami National Party Sindh chapter.

According to PML-N leader Khialdas Kohistani, Shehbaz’s visit to Karachi would be of political importance. The party leader intends to start a public contact campaign during his visits ahead of the general elections.

During his visit to Karachi, Shehbaz is expected to discuss the political situation of the country and possibilities of alliances for the upcoming general elections with the leaders of ANP and both factions of MQM-P.

The PML-N president will address party gatherings during visits to Lyari, KMC Ground and Baldia Town. Shehbaz will also visit the underway project of Green Bus service in Board Office area.

The PML-N leader is also expected to attend a dinner at Governor House.

Earlier, Shehbaz visited Karachi on April 14 during which he discussed the country’s political situation and PML-N’s agenda with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair. During the meeting, Shehbaz told the Sindh governor that his party has the agenda for development and welfare of people and would change the situation of all the cities if it comes to power.