Sunday Apr 22 2018
Moin Akhtar remembered on his seventh death anniversary today

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Legendary comedian actor Moin Akhtar was remembered on his seventh death anniversary today (Sunday).

He was not only among the most versatile and beloved actors, but a great kind human being as well.

Moin Akhtar stepped into the show-business back in the sixties and ruled the industry with his spontaneous performances and intelligent interactions with others.

He was born in Karachi and his mother tongue was Urdu but he had command on many other languages including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Memoni, and Gujrati as well.

Moin Akhtar was awarded with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

He was also a writer, singer, film director and a producer.

Moin Akhtar died of a cardiac arrest on April 22, 2011 in Karachi.

