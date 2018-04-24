Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Hardy embraces inner anti-hero in Venom's first trailer

Sony Pictures officially released the second trailer for its most-awaited upcoming venture Venom, which stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed.

Earlier, Sony had released a teaser of the movie which received a lot of flak from fans as it did not feature Venom. However, it looks like Sony finally listened to the fans.

Directed by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer, the first spin-off movie in Sony’s proposed Marvel universe, Venom stars Tom Hardy as antihero Eddie Brock, whose body is possessed by the titular alien symbiote, which gives him Spider-Man-like powers.

While the trailer only offers one full look of the anti-hero, but there are many other scenes showcasing his powers. The symbiote can be seen speaking to Eddie several times throughout the trailer but it takes control to defeat a couple of goons who raid Brock’s apartment, but it also goes to some crazier lengths to keep him safe while on his motorcycle.

The trailer also shows Brock, who works as a journalist, investigating Dr Carlton Drake, played by Riz Ahmed, and his company. 

You can watch the trailer below: 

The movie is expected to release on October 5. 

