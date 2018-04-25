Authorities round up five suspects in Karachi raids

File Photo

KARACHI: Authorities arrested five suspects following different search operations carried out Tuesday night in various areas of the metropolis, Geo News reported, citing police.

Two drug-sellers were arrested during a raid late last night in Malir City, police said, adding that over two kilogrammes of hashish were recovered from them.

Further, three suspects were arrested during an operation in New Karachi, police said, adding that weapons and contraband were recovered from the detainees.