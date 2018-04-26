Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 26 2018
Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja has taken notice on the ‘abduction’ of a minor girl in Umerkot.

SP Umerkot has called the family to his office to record their statement. According to the police on April 18, the authorities raided at Hashim Pili village of the city to stop a child marriage. The families managed to flee the Nikahkhuwaan and eight-year-old groom while Police took the girl under its protective custody.

Five days after the incident the family of girl protested outside the Umerkot Press Club claiming that the police raided the engagement ceremony and took the girl with them on the directions of a local landlord.   

Meanwhile, Police stopped a child marriage in Sanghar and arrested groom, bride and their relatives.

Father of the bride claims that his daughter is 16-year-old, the groom is his relative and the marriage was being taken place with the consent of both the families. 

On the other hand, police claim that the girl is 13-year-old and there are reports that she was being sold by her family.

