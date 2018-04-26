Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to not impose any new tax in the upcoming budget and provide relief to the people, sources informed Geo News.

During a meeting held in Islamabad, according to sources, the two figures exchanged views on overall political situation of the country, party affairs, next budget and the caretaker government.

The PML-N supremo directed PM Abbasi that the next budget should be people-friendly, which should not have any new tax, sources told Geo News. Nawaz said the next budget should be in accordance with the people's wishes.

At this, PM Abbasi assured the party supremo of not imposing any new taxes in the next budget, sources said, which would be focused on completion of development projects.

Will try to ensure that caretaker PM is neutral: Shah

General elections should be held as soon as possible, says opposition leader

The meeting held consultation over different names for the post of caretaker prime minister and PM Abbasi informed Nawaz on consultations held with the opposition leader so far, they said.

The two figures also discussed affairs relating to General Elections 2018, sources added.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections — expected to be scheduled in the last week of July.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said that he will try to ensure that the caretaker prime minister is neutral, adding, “The caretaker PM should not be a part of any political party.”

The opposition leader shared that he had yet to hold a discussion with Pakistan Peoples Party over the issue, adding that the advisory session will be held in the presence of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“The general elections should be held as soon as possible,” Shah maintained.

On April 11, Shah had met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to mull over the caretaker setup. Following the meeting with premier, the opposition leader called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the chambers of the Parliament House.

PTI suggests former CJP Jillani, economist Ishrat Hussain for caretaker PM

The party has also finalised names for caretaker Punjab CM, says Naeemul Haq

Shah took Qureshi into confidence over his meeting with the prime minister, and shared that the opposition should start finalising their names for the post of caretaker PM. The meeting was also attended by Shireen Mazari and Naveed Qamar.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner.

