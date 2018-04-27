Priyanka Chopra reveals what she will gift Harry, Meghan on their wedding

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: POPSUGAR Australia

It’s hard enough to pick a perfect present for a regular wedding, imagine being invited to the royal wedding and having to pick the present.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was having a hard time picking the perfect present for Suits actress Meghan Markle who will be tying the knot with Prince Harry next month.

Chopra who is currently promoting the third season of her show Quantico recently appeared on Good Morning America and talked about what she’s planning to give Markle on her wedding day.

“I’ve been struggling with that myself! I think you just have to think about the person you’re getting the gift for,” she said. “Because really, what do you give a princess? You think you should give a princess a frog? Most princesses like frogs! We’ll have to think about this one.”

In an earlier interview with People magazine, the actress had revealed that she will not be a bridesmaid at Markle’s wedding.

She said, “No, I am not the bridesmaid. Four of my friends are getting married in a span of a year... I’m very upset.”

She added, “I’m super excited about her and her big day. It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

The royal wedding will take place on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.